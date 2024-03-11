Picks, predictions for 2024 ACC Tournament

The 2024 ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 12 and will run through Saturday, March 16. The tournament will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and while the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the ACC will also send multiple at-large bids to the Big Dance this month.

North Carolina and Duke, the top two seeds, are the teams to watch (as usual). Wake Forest and Clemson have upset potential this season, but the most likely scenario for the championship is a rematch between the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils. North Carolina won both regular season matches between the two teams.

Here are our picks and predictions for the 2024 ACC Tournament.

2024 ACC Tournament predictions

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

UNC +150

Duke +160

Clemson +850

Wake Forest +900

Pitt +1200

Virginia +1900

Virginia Tech +3000

Syracuse +6500

FSU +10000

NC State +15000

Miami +15000

Notre Dame +30000

Boston College +30000

Louisville +50000

Georgia Tech +50000

North Carolina and Duke are effectively neck-and-neck as the favorites, with UNC just barely edging out Duke on the odds board after two regular season head-to-head wins. There is a long jump from the top two teams to the rest of the field. UNC, Duke, Virginia, and Pitt earned byes to the quarterfinal round as the top four seeds.

Favorite pick: Duke +160

Duke won it all in last season’s ACC Tournament, and returned multiple key starters to this year’s team, including Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach. While the Blue Devils fell twice against Carolina in the regular season, the two teams are so evenly matched (they sit at No. 7 and No. 8 in KenPom’s rankings) that it simply feels that Duke is due for a win in the series. UNC will be their biggest challenger — if they are knocked out of the tournament, we can effectively chalk up a Duke title.

Darkhorse pick: Wake Forest +900

Wake Forest pulled off a win over Duke in February, but finished out the season on a low note, winning just one of their last four games. However, if they can recapture some of that energy as the postseason begins, Wake could end up as a late contender with an upset or two under their belts.

Straight-up pick: Duke +160

As mentioned above, Duke is due for a win over North Carolina after two consecutive losses. This is a seasoned playoff team, and their dominant offense should be able to overcome any other team in this conference.