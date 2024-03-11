Picks, predictions for 2024 Big 12 Tournament

The Big XII was the conference to watch this season. They enter their tournament with seven teams ranked in KenPom’s top 25, and will see the most at-large bids in the NCAA Tournament of any league.

Houston earned the No. 1 seed in the Big XII Tournament, which will run from March 12-16 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas, and BYU are also top contenders, but this could truly be anyone’s title.

Below we go over our picks and predictions for the 2024 Big XII Tournament.

2024 Big 12 Tournament predictions

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston -135

Iowa State +275

Baylor +750

Kansas +1200

BYU +1400

Texas Tech +2000

Texas +5000

TCU +6500

Oklahoma +10000

Kansas State +30000

UCF +50000

Cincinnati +50000

West Virginia +100000

Oklahoma State +100000

Houston, Iowa State, Baylor, and Texas Tech earned the top four seeds and thus a bye to the quarterfinals, with BYU and Kansas rounding out the top six. Oklahoma and TCU find themselves on the bubble heading into the NCAA Tournament and will be looking to impress with some solid wins ahead of Selection Sunday. Last year, Texas defeated Kansas in the championship game.

Favorite pick: Baylor +750

This is the best value pick for the Big XII. The potential winnings here are significant, particularly when we take into account that the Bears grabbed regular season wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and BYU. Baylor ranks fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom and have some of the best three-point shooters in the country. If they get hot from the perimeter, this will be a hard team to stop.

Darkhorse pick: BYU +1400

BYU has been a very fun team to watch this season, and they have all the characteristics of a team that could pick up some steam in the postseason. They average over 80 points per game and grabbed wins over Baylor, Kansas, and Iowa State this season. Their top-15 offense is paired with a top-50 defense that could carry them further than some teams that lack one or the other.

Straight-up pick: Iowa State +275

I think Iowa State will win the Big XII this season. You know what they say — defense wins championships — and they have the second-ranked defense in the nation. They hold opponents to 62.1 points per game, and went 1-1 this season against Houston, who boasts the top defense in the country.