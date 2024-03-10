Report: Russell Wilson to sign one-year deal with Steelers

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson intends to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, according to Adam Schefter. Wilson will sign a team-friendly deal for one season, which will likely be featuring some incentives. It is effectively another audition for the quarterback, who will hope to land a bigger contract next offseason.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

After being let go by the Broncos, Wilson found a new landing spot fairly quickly. The Steelers were one of a handful of teams without a true starting quarterback in place, and this serves as a good test for both Wilson and the organization. Wilson did improve this season with the Broncos, cutting down his interceptions, increasing his touchdowns and completion percentage and looking more mobile but failed to deliver the massive season expected of him at his contract number. He never quite clicked with head coach Sean Payton in this offense and was benched by the end of the year.

We’ll see if Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph provide any sort of real competition for Wilson, who is likely going to be the starter. The Steelers do have a solid run game and skill position group with George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, so Wilson could inject some life into this offense. Given how talented Pittsburgh’s defense is, even a slight boost offensively could make the Steelers contenders.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are priced at +7500 to win the Super Bowl. Signing Wilson likely takes them out of the running to land Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who is likely to be traded with Chicago holding the No. 1 pick.