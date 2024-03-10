 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thunder F Jalen Williams OUT for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Grizzlies with ankle sprain

Williams went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Miami Heat v Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the game against the Miami Heat on March 8, 2024 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Williams officially has an ankle sprain and is not going to return for Sunday’s game, per the team. We’ll see if he remains day-to-day or if there’s a bigger issue at hand for the Thunder. Oklahoma City should have no issues against Memphis in this one but Williams will be a hard player to replace if he’s sidelined for a while.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, going back to the locker room for further evaluation. He has seven points, three assists and two rebounds so far in this contest, which the Thunder are leading comfortably.

Williams dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the season, but it only cost him three games. The Thunder forward has taken a nice leap this year, averaging 19.2 points per game while posting 50/40/81 shooting splits. He’s become a nice complementary player for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and would be a big loss for a team trying to lock down one of the top seeds in the Western Conference.

If Williams were to be sidelined for a while, look for Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins to take on more minutes. Gordon Hayward, who was added at the trade deadline as a veteran depth piece, could also be thrust into a bigger role. The Thunder probably want to manage Hayward down the stretch to ensure he’s healthy for the postseason, so Dort and Wiggins are more likely to see increased usage.

