Christopher Nolan wins Best Director at 2024 Oscars

Oppenheimer continued to roll at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar for Best Director for helming the summer historical thriller Oppenheimer.

Nolan was the biggest favorite of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook at -5000, the same odds that the movie he directed, Oppenheimer, has for winning Best Picture. Nolan has long been the favorite to take home his first Academy Award.

Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things (+1600), Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon (+2000), Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest (+4000) and Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall (+6500) were also nominated for the award.

Oppenheimer already recorded multiple wins on the night — including Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor. It was nominated for 13 Academy Awards.

The film, starring Cillian Murphy, follows Robert J. Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project and the creation of the Atom Bomb. It’s available to stream on Peacock.