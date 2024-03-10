Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress at 2023 Oscars

Da’Vine Joy Randolph started the 2024 Academy Awards off right with a win for Best Support Actress for portraying Mary Lamb in the Oscar-nominated film The Holdovers.

Randolph was a massive favorite at -3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook, so it’s no surprise she secured the award to start the night. Behind Randolph was Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer (+2000), Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple (+2000), America Ferrera for Barbie (+2000) and Jodie Foster for Nyad (+4000).

Randolph was the breakout star of the holiday dramedy The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne. She plays Mary Lamb, a cafeteria worker at Barton, alongside Paul Giamatti, who was also nominated for an Academy Award, and newcomer Dominic Sessa.

The Holdovers is set in 1970 and follows a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England boarding school who must chaperone students who remain on campus during the Christmas holiday break.

It’s available to stream on Peacock.