Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor at 2024 Oscars

Oppenheimer swept the two major male acting categories at the 2024 Academy Awards after Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor, joining Robert Downey Jr., the Best Supporting Actor, in the winner’s circle.

Murphy, who starred as Robert J. Oppenheimer in the film, was the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -1200 ahead of Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers (+550), Bradley Cooper in Maestro (+1600), Colman Domingo in Rustin (+8000) and Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction (+8000).

It’s Murphy’s first nomination and victory at the Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer is the story of Robert J. Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project and the creation of the Atom Bomb.

The film is available to stream on Peacock.