‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture at 2024 Oscars

In a night that lacked surprises, the Oscar’s final award — Best Picture — wasn’t much of a shocker, either, with Oppenheimer, the heavy favorite at -5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, winning the Oscar at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer was the resounding betting favorite with Poor Things +2000, The Zone of Interest +2500, The Holdovers +2800, Barbie +3500, Killers of the Flower Moon +4000, Anatomy of a Fall +4000, American Fiction +8000, Past Lives +10000 and Maestro +15000 rounding out the Best Picture category.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, follows Robert Oppenheimer’s creation of the Manhattan Project and the Atom Bomb in the 1940s and 50s.

Oppenheimer was the night's big winner with Robert Downey Jr. emerging victorious for Best Supporting Actor, Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor and Christopher Nolan taking home the award for Best Director. The film was nominated for 13 Academy Awards.

The film is available to stream on Peacock.