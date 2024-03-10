Pick on the Moneyline for Ohio State-Rutgers on March 10

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes have not had the seasons they would have liked with both towards the bottom of the Big Ten Conference standings and looking for a win in New Jersey on Sunday to improve their seeding for the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State Buckeyes (PK, 135) vs. Rutgers Scarlett Knights

These teams are opposites as Rutgers has had one of the most dominant defenses in the country while having an offense that fails to produce points while Ohio State is 67th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis on offense while ranking 140th in points allowed per possession.

Rutgers entered the weekend ranking fifth in the nation entering the weekend in points allowed on a per possession basis when specifically playing at home and allow 22 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than away from home and Ohio State’s defense is allowing 11 more points per 100 possessions away from home than at home.

The biggest issue for Ohio State this season has been guarding the perimeter, ranking 310th in the nation in opponents 3-point shooting percentage in games played away from home at 37.5% and 301st in turnovers forced per play on defense.

The weaknesses of Ohio State are Rutgers’ strengths as the team ranks 11th in the nation in turnovers forced on a per possession bases in home games and are allowing opponents to shoot just 29.5% from 3-point range at home, which is 45th in the country.

While Rutgers is paltry on offense, ranking 332nd in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis, but since guard Jeremiah Williams returned from injury 10 games ago, the team is averaging 3.9 points more per 100 possessions with Williams leading the team in scoring with 13.3 points and 3.1 assists per game.

With Rutgers improving on offense with Williams in the mix and being as dominant as they are on defense at home, Rutgers will close the regular season with a home win.

The Play: Rutgers Moneyline -110