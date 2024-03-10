76ers vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 10

An important Eastern Conference clash takes place Sunday evening when the Philadelphia 76ers (35-28) face off against the New York Knicks (37-26) at Madison Square Garden. The 76ers have lost three in a row and find themselves in the play-in zone, while the Knicks have won two of their last three contests. These teams have met twice this season with New York winning both games convincingly.

Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton remain out for Philly. Tyrese Maxey has also been ruled out as he recovers from a mild concussion. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson remain out for New York, although the first two players are progressing towards a return.

The Knicks are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 210.5. New York is -285 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +230.

76ers vs. Knicks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -7

The Knicks won the first game between these teams by 36 points and the second by 14, covering this line in both instances. New York is 13-10 ATS as a home favorite and and 22-13 ATS as a favorite overall. The 76ers are 9-12 ATS as underdogs and 7-6 ATS as road underdogs.

Even though the possibility exists of Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. having big scoring nights, the Knicks are a more well-rounded team with Jalen Brunson back in the lineup. Even with Randle and Anunoby out, New York simply has more talent and balance than Philadelphia. Take the Knicks to cover.

Over/Under: Under 210.5

The 76ers have gone over their totals in three of the last five games, with those overs coming on totals set below 215. The Knicks are 1-7 to the over since the All-Star break and are 10-23 to the over as the home team. The first matchup between these sides went over this line and the second went under. I think New York dominates this game at home, which sets up the under as the better play.