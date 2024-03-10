 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Shriners Children’s 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over when and how you can watch the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 MoneyLion Ford, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Hooters Chevrolet, take the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 10, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NASCAR will stay out west for its next race. The Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona will host the Shiners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 10. This will be the fourth Cup Series race of the season and the first in Phoenix. NASCAR isn’t scheduled to be back in Arizona until the season's final race on November 10 for the Cup Series Championship.

Sunday’s race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Typically, this event lasts for three hours. William Byron won last year’s race in 3:00:18 after five extra overtime laps were needed. Chase Briscoe won this race in 2022 in 3:06:34, while Martin Truex Jr. needed 3:00:20 to take the checkered flag in 2021.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 10
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Ty Gibbs 54
3 Chase Elliott 9
4 Erik Jones 43
5 William Byron 24
6 Tyler Reddick 45
7 Noah Gragson 10
8 Chase Briscoe 14
9 Michael McDowell 34
10 Carson Hocevar 77
11 Martin Truex Jr 19
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Christopher Bell 20
14 Chris Buescher 17
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Ryan Blaney 12
17 Kyle Larson 5
18 Brad Keselowski 6
19 John H. Nemechek 42
20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
21 Daniel Hemric 31
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 Joey Logano 22
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Alex Bowman 48
26 Derek Kraus 16
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Zane Smith 71
29 Todd Gilliland 38
30 Austin Dillon 3
31 Kyle Busch 8
32 Kaz Grala 15
33 Justin Haley 51
34 Austin Cindric 2
35 Corey LaJoie 7
36 Josh Berry 4

