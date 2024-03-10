How to watch NASCAR’s Shriners Children’s 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR will stay out west for its next race. The Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona will host the Shiners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 10. This will be the fourth Cup Series race of the season and the first in Phoenix. NASCAR isn’t scheduled to be back in Arizona until the season's final race on November 10 for the Cup Series Championship.
Sunday’s race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Typically, this event lasts for three hours. William Byron won last year’s race in 3:00:18 after five extra overtime laps were needed. Chase Briscoe won this race in 2022 in 3:06:34, while Martin Truex Jr. needed 3:00:20 to take the checkered flag in 2021.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2024 Shriners Children’s 500 live stream
Date: Sunday, March 10
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
2024 Shriners Children’s 500 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|2
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|4
|Erik Jones
|43
|5
|William Byron
|24
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|7
|Noah Gragson
|10
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|9
|Michael McDowell
|34
|10
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|12
|Ross Chastain
|1
|13
|Christopher Bell
|20
|14
|Chris Buescher
|17
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|17
|Kyle Larson
|5
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|19
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|31
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|Joey Logano
|22
|24
|Harrison Burton
|21
|25
|Alex Bowman
|48
|26
|Derek Kraus
|16
|27
|Ryan Preece
|41
|28
|Zane Smith
|71
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|30
|Austin Dillon
|3
|31
|Kyle Busch
|8
|32
|Kaz Grala
|15
|33
|Justin Haley
|51
|34
|Austin Cindric
|2
|35
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|36
|Josh Berry
|4