How to watch NASCAR’s Shriners Children’s 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR will stay out west for its next race. The Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona will host the Shiners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 10. This will be the fourth Cup Series race of the season and the first in Phoenix. NASCAR isn’t scheduled to be back in Arizona until the season's final race on November 10 for the Cup Series Championship.

Sunday’s race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Typically, this event lasts for three hours. William Byron won last year’s race in 3:00:18 after five extra overtime laps were needed. Chase Briscoe won this race in 2022 in 3:06:34, while Martin Truex Jr. needed 3:00:20 to take the checkered flag in 2021.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP