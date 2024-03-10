2024 ACC Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 ACC Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16. The tournament will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and the games will air on ACCN and ESPN.

Duke and North Carolina enter as the frontrunners, with Clemson and Wake Forest following. The Blue Devils lost both matchups against the Tar Heels in the regular season, though both were close games, and the most likely outcome in this year’s championship game is a rematch between the two rivals. Duke won the ACC Tournament in 2023 as the 4-seed.

Several ACC teams find themselves on the bubble heading into March, including Wake Forest, Pitt, and Virginia. An ACC title would send any of these teams straight to the NCAA Tournament with the automatic bid, but only Clemson, North Carolina, Pitt, and Virginia get a bye into the quarterfinals.

Below is the full list of odds for the 2024 ACC Tournament and a prediction.

2024 ACC Tournament odds from of DraftKings Sportsbook

UNC +150

Duke +160

Clemson +850

Wake Forest +900

Pitt +1200

Virginia +1900

Virginia Tech +3000

Syracuse +6500

FSU +10000

NC State +15000

Miami +15000

Notre Dame +30000

Boston College +30000

Louisville +50000

Georgia Tech +50000

The Pick: Duke +160

The most likely scenario in this ACC Tournament is a Duke-UNC rematch in the championship. North Carolina overcame the Blue Devils twice this season, winning at home by nine and on the road by five. The Tar Heels lost to Clemson and Duke fell to Wake Forest this season, so keep an eye on both of those teams to potentially pull off a surprise upset in the semifinals.

Though UNC beat Duke twice in the regular season, the Blue Devils can finally pull off a 2024 win in the title game as the old saw about beating a team three times in a season applies here.

The sting of two very close losses will put them over the edge for a second consecutive ACC title, as will UNC regressing to the mean from three-point range (7-15 on Saturday in Cameron). This Duke team, led by Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach, has been here before in a less favorable position, and they should really take off in the postseason.