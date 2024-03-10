2024 ACC Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 ACC Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16. The tournament will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and the games will air on ACCN and ESPN.
Duke and North Carolina enter as the frontrunners, with Clemson and Wake Forest following. The Blue Devils lost both matchups against the Tar Heels in the regular season, though both were close games, and the most likely outcome in this year’s championship game is a rematch between the two rivals. Duke won the ACC Tournament in 2023 as the 4-seed.
Several ACC teams find themselves on the bubble heading into March, including Wake Forest, Pitt, and Virginia. An ACC title would send any of these teams straight to the NCAA Tournament with the automatic bid, but only Clemson, North Carolina, Pitt, and Virginia get a bye into the quarterfinals.
Below is the full list of odds for the 2024 ACC Tournament and a prediction.
2024 ACC Tournament odds from of DraftKings Sportsbook
UNC +150
Duke +160
Clemson +850
Wake Forest +900
Pitt +1200
Virginia +1900
Virginia Tech +3000
Syracuse +6500
FSU +10000
NC State +15000
Miami +15000
Notre Dame +30000
Boston College +30000
Louisville +50000
Georgia Tech +50000
The Pick: Duke +160
The most likely scenario in this ACC Tournament is a Duke-UNC rematch in the championship. North Carolina overcame the Blue Devils twice this season, winning at home by nine and on the road by five. The Tar Heels lost to Clemson and Duke fell to Wake Forest this season, so keep an eye on both of those teams to potentially pull off a surprise upset in the semifinals.
Though UNC beat Duke twice in the regular season, the Blue Devils can finally pull off a 2024 win in the title game as the old saw about beating a team three times in a season applies here.
The sting of two very close losses will put them over the edge for a second consecutive ACC title, as will UNC regressing to the mean from three-point range (7-15 on Saturday in Cameron). This Duke team, led by Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach, has been here before in a less favorable position, and they should really take off in the postseason.