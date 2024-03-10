2024 Big East Tournament odds: It’s UConn vs. the field at Madison Square Garden

The 2024 Big East Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 13 through Saturday, March 16. All games will take place at Madison Square Garden, and the games will air on FS1.

The UConn Huskies, who fell short in the Big East last year but went on to win the NCAA Tournament, enter as the favorites to win. The Huskies went 1-1 against Creighton this season, who are the second choice. Marquette went 1-3 against both of them, and come in at +500 with star Tyler Kolek still an injury question.

UConn ranks second overall and third in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, while Creighton falls at ninth overall. All three of the top-seeded teams in the Big East will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament this season, but from there on out, it gets shakier. Teams like Villanova, Seton Hall, and Providence find themselves on the bubble for March Madness and will be looking to put together a strong performance in the postseason to set themselves up for an at-large bid.

St. John’s could come in and shock the tournament after they defeated Creighton in late February. The Red Storm also kept Marquette within one point and UConn within four in two close losses this year.

Here is the full list of odds and our pick for the 2024 Big East Tournament.

2024 Big East Tournament odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

UConn -135

Creighton +425

Marquette +500

Saint Johns +800

Villanova +1600

Seton Hall +3500

Providence +6000

Xavier +11000

Butler +11000

Georgetown +100000

DePaul +100000

The Pick: UConn -135

UConn enters this tournament looking for their first title in the reconfigured Big East. The reigning NCAA champions are the favorites to win this year’s Big East, and they are also our best bet for this conference. Their scoring depth is unmatched throughout college basketball, and while Creighton will give them a run for it, the Huskies should be coming home with this title.

It’s not sexy, but it’s probably the only path to take home a profit from MSG. UConn hasn’t won this event since 2011, but they’re the only choice here.