NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 10

There are nine games in the NBA Sunday, but only seven are part of the main DFS slate at DraftKings. That makes finding value plays a bit more challenging but not improbable. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caleb Martin, Heat, $4,500

Martin has been delivering standout fantasy performances as a value add for a while now, and that should continue Sunday. After a rough showing against the Thunder with just 12.8 DKFP, the Heat forward has a chance to really do a number on the Wizards in a much more favorable matchup. Washington ranks last in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards, which should allow Martin to get back on track. Prior to Friday’s game, Martin had six 21+ DKFP showings in seven games, including three games over 27 DKFP and one 38.3 DKFP performance.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers, $4,400

The Cavaliers have been throwing out all sorts of lineups this season, which has put Niang squarely in the shuffle. He hasn’t been able to get going consistently but is coming off two standout performances where he combined for 66.3 DKFP. The Nets rank 16th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards but more importantly, are 26th in opponent three-point percentage. Since Niang is most likely to have a big fantasy performance if he connects from deep often, this is a great matchup for a forward in form.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,200

Dort has quietly put together three 24+ DKFP outings in the last four games, most recently scoring 24.8 DKFP in a win over the Heat. The Thunder forward should continue to start with one of the best offensive starting lineups in the league, and the injury-riddled Grizzlies present a great opportunity for him to go off. Memphis is a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards.