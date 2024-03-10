Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

There are nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. That gives bettors plenty of choices when it comes to finding great player props to lock in. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler 25+ points vs. Wizards (+125)

After scoring 37 points against Utah and 26 against Detroit, Butler has gone under this line in the last two games. The Heat forward is having a somewhat down season but can turn things around at any time. The Wizards present a good opportunity for him to do so. They are allowing opponents to shoot 50% from the floor and giving up a league-worst 124.2 points per game. Even though Butler didn’t hit this threshold in either previous matchup against Washington, I like him to cross it Sunday.

Zion Williamson over 6.5 rebounds vs. Hawks (-105)

Atlanta ranks 21st in opponent rebounds allowed per game, making this a favorable matchup for the Pelicans star. Williamson has been great since the All-Star break, averaging 6.4 rebounds per game and going over this line four times in eight contests. He’s coming off a 12-rebound showing against the 76ers and should be able to carry that confidence to this matchup. Look for Williamson to pull down at least seven boards Sunday afternoon.

Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists vs. 76ers (+100)

The Knicks point guard only managed two assists in the first meeting against Philadelphia but dropped 12 dimes in the second contest. Brunson is recovering from a knee injury and logged just under 29 minutes in his first game back, leading to two assists. His playing time should go up as his knee continues to improve, which should in turn lead to more assist opportunities. The 76ers are 12th in opponent assists allowed per game but might key in more on Brunson in this matchup, forcing him to get his teammates more involved.

Tyrese Haliburton under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (+105)

Haliburton shot 43.9% from deep over a six-game stretch before the All-Star break but has cooled off since the regular season resumed. The Pacers guard is connecting on just 24.1% of his shots from behind the arc over the last eight games, and Sunday’s matchup is not favorable for him to turn that around. The Magic have been great at defending the perimeter, ranking ninth in opponent three-point percentage allowed. I think Haliburton goes under on his three-point prop as his shooting struggles from deep continue.

Anthony Edwards under 31.5 points vs. Lakers (-125)

This is a high line for Edwards, who went under this mark in both previous contests against the Lakers this season. There’s a strong chance LeBron James does return for this game, which might provide Edwards with some additional motivation to go off. However, the Timberwolves star has gone under this mark in four of the last five games. LA’s defense tends to show up at home, so I like the Lakers to contain Edwards a bit Sunday evening.