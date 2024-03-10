Buccaneers sign QB Baker Mayfield to extension: Contract details, what it means for Tampa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to an extension, which keeps him out of free agency where he was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available. Here’s a look at Mayfield’s deal and what it means for the Bucs.

Baker Mayfield contract

Details and what it means for Bucs salary cap

Mayfield is signing a three-year deal worth $100 million, according to Jenna Laine. $50 million is guaranteed and the contract has a max value of $115 million.

Tampa Bay also kept star receiver Mike Evans out of free agency, meaning the duo will be back in action for the 2024 season. With Mayfield’s new deal, the Bucs are going to have to make some tough decisions as they will go over the cap unless they convert some of the money to a signing bonus. Tampa Bay also would like to re-sign Antoine Winfield Jr. while also making some additional moves in the offseason.

Mayfield had the best year of his career in 2023, throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. There were up and down moments early in the season but the Bucs found their stride late. Mayfield even got a playoff victory over the defending NFC champions Eagles and now has a future in Tampa.

What it means for Bucs in 2024

Mayfield’s return, along with Evans, means Tampa’s offense should return its key components to build on a successful campaign in 2023. Look for Mayfield to have more command of the unit and even make his own improvisations, which was how he made brilliant plays for most of his career.

The NFC South is certainly not among the most competitive divisions, but every team will be looking to make improvements. The Panthers are still behind schedule but the Saints and Falcons should be somewhat competitive. We’ll see if the Bucs can elevate their offense further to create separation in what should be a tight three-team race for the division title.