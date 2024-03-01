Nevada forward Kenan Blackshear: Status for game against Fresno State on Friday

The Nevada Wolf Pack will host the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight and guard Kenan Blackshear is considered a game-time decision per CBS’ Jon Rothstein. The senior suffered an ankle injury against San Jose State a week ago and ultimately missed Tuesday’s victory over Colorado State.

Blackshear is putting up career numbers this season and has played a part in the Pack being one of a handful of Mountain West Conference teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament. The fifth-year senior has averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 rebounds through 28 games this season, all of which he has started. If he’s unable to go into tonight’s home contest, then senior backup Hunter McIntosh should step in to fill his spot in the starting lineup.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolf Pack are listed as a 14.5-point favorites, with the total sitting at 135.