NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks on DraftKings Sportsbook

18 teams are in action tonight across the association, including a couple of high-profile matchups.

One of those marquee contests is Celtics vs. Mavericks, will take place in Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s Celtics-Mavs game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

I’ve watched enough Celtics basketball to understand that when Jaylen Brown is rolling, you don’t bet against him.

It would be unfair to Brown to call him a streaky scorer, because he’s averaging over 22 points on a nightly basis. That said, his game certainly fluctuates through highs and lows, and right now we’re at the high end of that spectrum.

The All-Star has racked up at least 30 points in back-to-back contests, including an incredibly efficient 31-point performance against the 76ers on 11-14 shooting. The game has slowed down for Jaylen this year, and he’s put much more of an emphasis on utilizing his strength to play bully ball in both deep paint and midrange situations.

As is almost always the case with Brown, first-quarter scoring will set the tone for his night. The Cal product is among the best in the league at coming out of the gates firing, averaging 7.1 first-quarter points per matchup.

The Celtics share the ball very well among their myriad of stars, but lately it’s been the Brown show, as he’s garnered a usage rate of 29% or higher in four of his last five contests. This could be the night Jaylen’s hot streak ends, but I’m expecting him to keep it rolling against a Mavericks squad he’s found success against consistently over the last couple seasons.

