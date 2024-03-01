NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Friday, March 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a crazy three-day stretch in which I went 13/14, the picks came down to earth last night, as I finished 2/5 across a couple of articles. Now, it’s time to bounce back.

It’s another medium-sized slate Friday, as 18 teams are in action throughout the association. In this article, I’m going to break down three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

After missing a couple games with an ankle injury, McCollum picked up where he left off in the scoring department in his return to action.

The veteran guard racked up 23 points, going 5-8 from behind the arc against the same team he’s facing tonight. The NBA has implemented a lot of these two-game series this year, and it can be very beneficial from a betting perspective. We get to see how teams match up in Round 1, then apply what we learned to the following contest.

If we remove the game in which McCollum sprained his ankle — he played just 15 minutes against Miami — from the equation, then CJ has racked up at least 23 points in three straight “full” games, seeing a usage rate of 24% or higher in each of those matchups.

The 32-year-old’s scoring is down a bit this year, but that’s only because his shot volume has dipped as well. In reality, McCollum is putting together a much more efficient campaign than last year’s.

Indiana ranks second in pace this season, which bodes well for scoring props, especially for quick guys who can get up and down the floor. As long as McCollum sees his standard usage, he should clear 16.5 points.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Haliburton stocks continues to be one of my favorite defensive props in the league. He’s hit this total in four straight games, and has done it with steals alone in three of them.

It feels like we’re getting strong value in both the steal and block markets for Duren, which is why I’m opting for his combo stocks prop. The second-year big man has hit this total in six of his last eight games, clearing it with blocks alone in two of his last three.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Friday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.