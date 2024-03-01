Pick on the Total for Quinnipiac-Iona on March 1

The Quinnipiac Bobcats enter Friday 0.5 games out of first place in the MAAC due to a current four game losing streak and look to try to recapture first place in the conference when they hit the road to face the Iona Gaels.

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Iona Gaels (-2.5, 153)

The Bobcats biggest issue in this current losing streak has been their defensive effort, allowing at least 80 points in all four losses, but have an opportunity to stop the bleeding on that side of the ball against an Iona team that is lower tempo, entering Thursday 188th in possessions per game.

Despite the recent slide, Quinnipiac 135th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, which jumps to 78th in games played away from home. While the Iona offense they face is taking good care of the ball, ranking 58th in turnovers per possession, their free throw shooting has been costly.

Iona is 345th in the nation in home free throw shooting percentage at 64.1% while also ranking 265th in 2-point shooting percentage to negate much of their ball security and now is without their top scorer.

Greg Gordon decided to leave the Iona Gaels for personal reasons just over a week ago, who was averaging 16 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which has led to continued struggles for an Iona offense that was sliding even when he was in the fold as the team has scored 75 points or fewer in six straight games, with an average of 70 points per game in the two games they have been without Gordon.

What Iona has lacked in offense, they’ve attempted to make up for with defensive intensity, ranking seventh in the nation in turnovers forced per offensive play and face a Quinnipiac offense that is 180th in turnovers per offensive play.

With Quinnipiac making just 31.5% of their 3-point shots in games played away from home while also allowing opponents to shoot just 32.9% from 3-point range in games played away from home, which is 97th in the country, the Quinnipiac defense will bounce back on Friday in a game that will feature strong defense from both teams.

The Play: Quinnipiac vs. Iona Under 153

See which team DraftKings bettors are backing.

https://data.vsin.com/college-basketball/betting-splits/