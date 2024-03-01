Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for DBs at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine began on Monday with players heading to Indianapolis, Indiana to meet with team officials, scouts and coaches in the hopes that they can increase their draft stock. Most fans look forward to the drills, which began on Thursday, February 29. Defensive backs will go through drills along with tight ends on Friday, March 1.
The most looked-forward to drill at the Combine every year is the 40-yard dash. It will be important for defensive backs to perform well in this event to show that they can keep up with the wide receivers, who seem just to be getting faster and faster every year. The defensive backs will also want to show off their explosiveness off the line in the 40-yard dash and their agility in the 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle. They will also look to perform well in the vertical jump event.
We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.
Defensive backs 2024 NFL Combine measurements
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|10
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|DB
|Missouri
|Daijahn Anthony
|DB
|Mississippi
|Terrion Arnold
|DB
|Alabama
|Cole Bishop
|DB
|Utah
|Beau Brade
|DB
|Maryland
|Millard Bradford
|DB
|TCU
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|DB
|Louisville
|Javon Bullard
|DB
|Georgia
|Calen Bullock
|DB
|USC
|Jaylon Carlies
|DB
|Missouri
|Caelen Carson
|DB
|Wake Forest
|Ryan Cooper Jr.
|DB
|Oregon State
|Cooper DeJean
|DB
|Iowa
|M.J. Devonshire
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|Marcellas Dial
|DB
|South Carolina
|Johnny Dixon
|DB
|Penn State
|Willie Drew
|DB
|Virginia State
|Renardo Green
|DB
|Florida State
|Kamal Hadden
|DB
|Tennessee
|Dominique Hampton
|DB
|Washington
|Myles Harden
|DB
|South Dakota
|Daequan Hardy
|DB
|Penn State
|Cam Hart
|DB
|Notre Dame
|Jaden Hicks
|DB
|Washington State
|Khyree Jackson
|DB
|Oregon
|DJ James
|DB
|Auburn
|Carlton Johnson
|DB
|Fresno State
|Isaiah Johnson
|DB
|Syracuse
|Elijah Jones
|DB
|Boston College
|Jarrian Jones
|DB
|Florida State
|Jaylen Key
|DB
|Alabama
|Kamren Kinchens
|DB
|Miami
|Kalen King
|DB
|Penn State
|Kamari Lassiter
|DB
|Georgia
|Dwight McGlothern
|DB
|Arkansas
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|DB
|Alabama
|Patrick McMorris
|DB
|Cal
|Max Melton
|DB
|Rutgers
|Quinyon Mitchell
|DB
|Toledo
|Malik Mustapha
|DB
|Wake Forest
|Josh Newton
|DB
|TCU
|Tyler Nubin
|DB
|Minnesota
|Kitan Oladapo
|DB
|Oregon State
|Tyler Owens
|DB
|Texas Tech
|Andru Phillips
|DB
|Kentucky
|Deantre Prince
|DB
|Mississippi
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|DB
|Auburn
|Josh Proctor
|DB
|Ohio State
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|DB
|Missouri
|Decamerion Richardson
|DB
|Mississippi State
|Demani Richardson
|DB
|Texas A&M
|Christian Roland-Wallace
|DB
|USC
|Mike Sainristil
|DB
|Michigan
|Andre' Sam
|DB
|LSU
|Jaylin Simpson
|DB
|Auburn
|Tykee Smith
|DB
|Georgia
|Chau Smith-Wade
|DB
|Washington State
|Tarheeb Still
|DB
|Maryland
|T.J. Tampa
|DB
|Iowa State
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|DB
|Texas Tech
|Ro Torrence
|DB
|Arizona State
|Sione Vaki
|DB
|Utah
|Josh Wallace
|DB
|Michigan
|Ryan Watts
|DB
|Texas
|Nate Wiggins
|DB
|Clemson
|Evan Williams
|DB
|Oregon
|James Williams
|DB
|Miami