Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for DBs at the 2024 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each DB at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Defensive back Terrion Arnold #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide defends in coverage during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Combine began on Monday with players heading to Indianapolis, Indiana to meet with team officials, scouts and coaches in the hopes that they can increase their draft stock. Most fans look forward to the drills, which began on Thursday, February 29. Defensive backs will go through drills along with tight ends on Friday, March 1.

The most looked-forward to drill at the Combine every year is the 40-yard dash. It will be important for defensive backs to perform well in this event to show that they can keep up with the wide receivers, who seem just to be getting faster and faster every year. The defensive backs will also want to show off their explosiveness off the line in the 40-yard dash and their agility in the 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle. They will also look to perform well in the vertical jump event.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

Defensive backs 2024 NFL Combine measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Kris Abrams-Draine DB Missouri
Daijahn Anthony DB Mississippi
Terrion Arnold DB Alabama
Cole Bishop DB Utah
Beau Brade DB Maryland
Millard Bradford DB TCU
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. DB Louisville
Javon Bullard DB Georgia
Calen Bullock DB USC
Jaylon Carlies DB Missouri
Caelen Carson DB Wake Forest
Ryan Cooper Jr. DB Oregon State
Cooper DeJean DB Iowa
M.J. Devonshire DB Pittsburgh
Marcellas Dial DB South Carolina
Johnny Dixon DB Penn State
Willie Drew DB Virginia State
Renardo Green DB Florida State
Kamal Hadden DB Tennessee
Dominique Hampton DB Washington
Myles Harden DB South Dakota
Daequan Hardy DB Penn State
Cam Hart DB Notre Dame
Jaden Hicks DB Washington State
Khyree Jackson DB Oregon
DJ James DB Auburn
Carlton Johnson DB Fresno State
Isaiah Johnson DB Syracuse
Elijah Jones DB Boston College
Jarrian Jones DB Florida State
Jaylen Key DB Alabama
Kamren Kinchens DB Miami
Kalen King DB Penn State
Kamari Lassiter DB Georgia
Dwight McGlothern DB Arkansas
Kool-Aid McKinstry DB Alabama
Patrick McMorris DB Cal
Max Melton DB Rutgers
Quinyon Mitchell DB Toledo
Malik Mustapha DB Wake Forest
Josh Newton DB TCU
Tyler Nubin DB Minnesota
Kitan Oladapo DB Oregon State
Tyler Owens DB Texas Tech
Andru Phillips DB Kentucky
Deantre Prince DB Mississippi
Nehemiah Pritchett DB Auburn
Josh Proctor DB Ohio State
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. DB Missouri
Decamerion Richardson DB Mississippi State
Demani Richardson DB Texas A&M
Christian Roland-Wallace DB USC
Mike Sainristil DB Michigan
Andre' Sam DB LSU
Jaylin Simpson DB Auburn
Tykee Smith DB Georgia
Chau Smith-Wade DB Washington State
Tarheeb Still DB Maryland
T.J. Tampa DB Iowa State
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson DB Texas Tech
Ro Torrence DB Arizona State
Sione Vaki DB Utah
Josh Wallace DB Michigan
Ryan Watts DB Texas
Nate Wiggins DB Clemson
Evan Williams DB Oregon
James Williams DB Miami

