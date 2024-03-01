Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for DBs at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine began on Monday with players heading to Indianapolis, Indiana to meet with team officials, scouts and coaches in the hopes that they can increase their draft stock. Most fans look forward to the drills, which began on Thursday, February 29. Defensive backs will go through drills along with tight ends on Friday, March 1.

The most looked-forward to drill at the Combine every year is the 40-yard dash. It will be important for defensive backs to perform well in this event to show that they can keep up with the wide receivers, who seem just to be getting faster and faster every year. The defensive backs will also want to show off their explosiveness off the line in the 40-yard dash and their agility in the 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle. They will also look to perform well in the vertical jump event.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.