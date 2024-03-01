 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for TEs at the 2024 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each TE at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway. This yearly event provides draft hopefuls with the chance to impress NFL scouts, coaches and front office personnel going through meetings and workouts. Good performances at the Combine could help players increase their draft stock in April. The tight ends will join the defensive backs going through drills on Friday, March 1.

The tight end position looks rather top-heavy this year, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth watching going through drills. Tight ends are tasked with impressing in several drills. The 40-yard dash can show their explosiveness and if they can stretch the field. The bench press helps show how strong they are, which could translate to blocking rushers from getting into the backfield. The three-cone drill can help show their agility which would be used on plays where they initially block and then go out for a dump down pass.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

Tight end measurements 2024 NFL Combine

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Erick All TE Iowa
AJ Barner TE Michigan
Jaheim Bell TE Florida State
Brock Bowers TE Georgia
Devin Culp TE Washington
Dallin Holker TE Colorado State
Theo Johnson TE Penn State
Trey Knox TE South Carolina
Tanner McLachlan TE Arizona
Tip Reiman TE Illinois
Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas
Ben Sinnott TE Kansas State
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE Minnesota
Cade Stover TE Ohio State
Jack Westover TE Washington
Jared Wiley TE TCU

