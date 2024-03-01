Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for TEs at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway. This yearly event provides draft hopefuls with the chance to impress NFL scouts, coaches and front office personnel going through meetings and workouts. Good performances at the Combine could help players increase their draft stock in April. The tight ends will join the defensive backs going through drills on Friday, March 1.

The tight end position looks rather top-heavy this year, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth watching going through drills. Tight ends are tasked with impressing in several drills. The 40-yard dash can show their explosiveness and if they can stretch the field. The bench press helps show how strong they are, which could translate to blocking rushers from getting into the backfield. The three-cone drill can help show their agility which would be used on plays where they initially block and then go out for a dump down pass.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.