DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming Soon to North Carolina: Ranking the Top 5 College Basketball Icons in State History

Rejoice, Panthers, Hurricanes, Hornets, Tar Heel fans and everyone in between! The state of North Carolina is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App is March 11!

In honor of the upcoming launch, I will be counting down the top five college basketball icons in the state of North Carolina. This series will serve as a countdown from No. 5 to No. 1, with new players being revealed every few days.

NEW USER PRELAUNCH OFFER

Top 5 College Basketball Icons In North Carolina History

No. 5: Stephen Curry

The kid from Charlotte has turned into the greatest shooter in NBA history, but before that he was a hero in his home state at the collegiate level.

Curry wasted no time bursting onto the scene as a freshman at Davidson, averaging 21.5 points and 1.8 steals per game, while flashing elite shooting potential at 40.8% from behind the arc. Steph finished the season second in the nation for scoring among freshman, only behind future teammate Kevin Durant at Texas. The Wildcats finished 29-5 on the year and earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the first round to Maryland despite a respectable 30-point showing from the freshman.

In Curry’s sophomore season of 2008, everything changed. Curry bumped up his scoring output to 25.9 points per game, leading Davidson to a 26-6 record and extremely impressive 20-0 conference record. This time, the Wildcats earned a No. 10 seed in the tournament, and Curry proceeded to put the entire country on notice in March. In each of Davidson’s first three games in the tourney, the “Baby-Faced Assassin” put up at least 30 point, leading them through a gauntlet of Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin. The Wildcats reached their third-ever Elite Eight before ultimately falling to that year’s champions, the Kansas Wildcats. With that improbable run, Curry cemented himself in college basketball history, and will forever be a legend in the state of North Carolina.

Steph returned for one more season after Davidson’s Cinderella run, once again bumping his scoring up to 28.6 points per game, earning consensus first team All-American honors. After the season, he declared for the draft, and the rest is history...

No. 4: ???

Player will be revealed Monday morning... stay tuned!

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and download the DraftKings Sportsbook app!

Please see terms and conditions at draftkings.com/sportsbook/nc.

Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543, or visit https://morethanagame.nc.gov/. 21+. NC only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/nc.