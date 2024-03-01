 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for The LiUNA! Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back for the first of two trips to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The series will run practice and qualifying for The LiUNA! on Friday, and then run the race late Saturday afternoon.

Xfinity practice is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET on Friday and will be followed by qualifying at 7:05 p.m. Both events will air on FS1 with a live stream on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports app.

The field of drivers will compete in a single-car, one lap qualifying format to determine the starting lineup. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest driver of the group claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered based on qualifying time.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race ahead of qualifying. He is installed with +300 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer follow at +500, and Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst are +800. Herbst won the circuit’s fall Las Vegas race, while Austin Hill is the defending champ of this race. Hill is +900 to repeat ahead of qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 The LiUNA! Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 The LiUNA! entry list

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Kyle Sieg 28
2 Josh Williams 11
3 C.J. McLaughlin 38
4 Sage Karam 32
5 Dawson Cram 4
6 Patrick Emerling 7
7 Garrett Smithley 6
8 Joey Gase 35
9 Blaine Perkins 29
10 Nick Leitz 92
11 Hailie Deegan 15
12 J.J. Yeley 14
13 Corey Heim 26
14 Ryan Ellis 43
15 John H. Nemechek 20
16 Leland Honeyman 42
17 Kyle Weatherman 91
18 Jeb Burton 27
19 Aric Almirola 19
20 Brennan Poole 44
21 Justin Allgaier 7
22 Ryan Sieg 39
23 B.J. McLeod 78
24 Sam Mayer 1
25 Parker Kligerman 48
26 Brandon Jones 9
27 Cole Custer 0
28 Riley Herbst 98
29 Anthony Alfredo 5
30 Sammy Smith 8
31 A.J. Allmendinger 16
32 Jesse Love 2
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
35 Parker Retzlaff 31
36 Chandler Smith 81
37 Sheldon Creed 18
38 Austin Hill 21

More From DraftKings Network