NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for The LiUNA! Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back for the first of two trips to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The series will run practice and qualifying for The LiUNA! on Friday, and then run the race late Saturday afternoon.

Xfinity practice is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET on Friday and will be followed by qualifying at 7:05 p.m. Both events will air on FS1 with a live stream on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports app.

The field of drivers will compete in a single-car, one lap qualifying format to determine the starting lineup. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest driver of the group claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered based on qualifying time.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race ahead of qualifying. He is installed with +300 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer follow at +500, and Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst are +800. Herbst won the circuit’s fall Las Vegas race, while Austin Hill is the defending champ of this race. Hill is +900 to repeat ahead of qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 The LiUNA! Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.