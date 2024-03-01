NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series makes its annual trip to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The series will have a busy Friday with practice and qualifying preceding an evening run of the 2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

Truck practice is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET and will be followed by qualifying at 5:05 p.m. and the race at 9 p.m. All three events will air on FS1 with a live stream on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports app.

The 32 drivers in the field will compete in a simple single-car, one lap qualifying format on Friday. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest driver of the group claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered based on qualifying time.

Kyle Busch is back for another truck race, a week removed from winning the Fr8 208 in Atlanta. He enters qualifying as a heavy favorite with even money odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell follows at +600.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.