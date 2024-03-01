 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view as fans watch a restart during the Victorias Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on March 4, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS via Icon Sportswire

The NASCAR Truck Series makes its annual trip to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The series will have a busy Friday with practice and qualifying preceding an evening run of the 2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

Truck practice is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET and will be followed by qualifying at 5:05 p.m. and the race at 9 p.m. All three events will air on FS1 with a live stream on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports app.

The 32 drivers in the field will compete in a simple single-car, one lap qualifying format on Friday. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest driver of the group claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered based on qualifying time.

Kyle Busch is back for another truck race, a week removed from winning the Fr8 208 in Atlanta. He enters qualifying as a heavy favorite with even money odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell follows at +600.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck # Time
Pos. Driver Truck # Time
1 Layne Riggs 38
2 Zane Smith 91
3 Thad Moffitt 46
4 Christopher Bell 1
5 Conner Jones 66
6 Matt Mills 42
7 Ben Rhodes 99
8 Bayley Currey 41
9 Christian Eckes 19
10 Mason Massey 2
11 Connor Mosack 45
12 Keith McGee 22
13 Stewart Friesen 52
14 Ty Dillon 25
15 Spencer Boyd 76
16 Jake Garcia 13
17 Chase Purdy 77
18 Grant Enfinger 9
19 Tanner Gray 15
20 Lawless Alan 33
21 Timmy Hill 56
22 Dean Thompson 5
23 Matt Crafton 88
24 Bret Holmes 32
25 Daniel Dye 43
26 Rajah Caruth 71
27 Taylor Gray 17
28 Nick Sanchez 2
29 Tyler Ankrum 18
30 Corey Heim 11
31 Kyle Busch 7
32 Ty Majeski 98

