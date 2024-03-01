Kings vs. Timberwolves pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, March 1

A potential Western Conference playoff matchup will tip off tonight as the Sacramento Kings pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET.

Sacramento (33-25) has dropped two straight and were victims of a 117-96 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. The Kings were actually up by 15 early in the second quarter before the offense went cold and the defending champs pulled ahead. Minnesota (42-17) has maintained its spot atop the west standings with a three-game win streak and last toppled the Grizzlies 110-101 on Wednesday. The Wolves held on by holding the Grizz to just 38.7% shooting as Anthony Edwards dropped 34 points.

On the injury front, De’Aaron Fox (knee) missed the last game for the Kings and is listed as questionable for tonight’s contest. For the T-Wolves, Anthony Edwards (ankle) is questionable while Kyle Anderson (knee) is doubtful.

Minnesota enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 224. The Timberwolves are listed as a -258 moneyline favorite, making the Kings a +210 underdog.

Kings vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +6.5

Sacramento has fallen flat in its last two games and as the current No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, it doesn’t want to fall further behind the pack. The Kings are 18-13-1 against the spread on the road this season and I’d imagine they’d come out with a sense of urgency against the conference’s top team tonight. I’ll take Sac-Town to cover.

Over/Under: Under 224

Both teams have been averaging around 112 points in their last five respective outings, but Minnesota has been putting the clamps down on teams during that stretch. They’ve limited opponents to just 99 points on 40.5% shooting in those five games and should present a tough obstacle for the Kings on that side of that floor. That’s why I’ll go under here.