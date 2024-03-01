Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

We have a busy slate of NBA action to open the month of March with nine games tipping off around the league. There are plenty of opportunities to hit on player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some of our favorites below.

Scottie Barnes over 20.5 points vs. Warriors (+110)

Barnes and the Toronto Raptors will host the Golden State Warriors this evening and he’s averaging 20 points on the dot heading into this showdown. The Raptors have been one of the most productive teams on offense since the All-Star break, averaging 124.8 ppg on 50% shooting during that stretch. Barnes himself has been floating around his season average in that span and I’d imagine they’ll need a big game from him when going up against a Warriors team that has been on a roll.

Kristaps Porzingis over 2.5 threes vs. Mavericks (+150)

The Boston Celtics have ripped off nine straight victories and will try to make it 10 when hosting the Dallas Mavericks this evening. Porzingis has played a huge part in that hit streak and has been good for busting out a few threes a game. Meanwhile, Mavs opponents are averaging 15.5 threes on 42.2% shooting since the All-Star break, so I think Kristaps can get three tonight.

Tyrese Maxey over 4.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+114)

Maxey has been tasked with carrying the 76ers in Joel Embiid’s absence and they will play host to the struggling Charlotte Hornets this evening. He’s been a solid scoring presence throughout the season but on the boards, he’s only averaged 3.7 rebounds a night. Fortunately for him, Charlotte has yielded an average of 51 rebounds per game since the All-Star break, so I’ll take the over on his rebound total for this evening.

Zion Williamson under 0.5 steals vs. Pacers (+120)

The New Orleans Pelicans will be hosting the Indiana Pacers tonight and they’ll be facing a team that has been relatively careful with the ball as of late. Since the All-Star break, Indy has yielded just 5.3 steals per game and just 13.3 turnovers in general. Williamson has gone his last three games without a steal and I think that streak extends to four tonight.

Coby White under 19.5 points vs. Bucks (+114)

White and the Chicago Bulls will host the Milwaukee Bucks this evening and that should be a tough challenge for them on the offensive end. Milwaukee’s defense has been excellent since the All-Star break as it has held opponents to just 97.3 points per game on 40.5% shooting during that stretch. White himself comes into this game averaging 19.3 a night, but he’s fallen below that in his last three outings. I’ll go with the under on his point total here.