How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

NASCAR is heading west for its next series of races. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host all three series this weekend, with the Truck Series racing on Friday, March 1. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 begins at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

This will be the seventh iteration of this race, with Kyle Busch the reigning winner. He has now won this event four of the six times it has run, and it’s no surprise that he has the best odds to win this year at DraftKings Sportsbook. Busch is installed at +100 and is followed by Christopher Bell (+600), Corey Heim (+700), Zane Smith (+1000) and Ty Majeski (+1000).

The race is 134 total laps with 30 in each of the first two stages and 74 in the final stage. Busch won last year’s race in 1:41:57, but Chandler Smith won in 2022 in 2:09:22, and John Hunter Nemechek won with a time of 2:05:27 in 2021.

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup