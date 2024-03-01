 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. We go over how you can watch Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and what time it will begin.

By Teddy Ricketson
Tyler Ankrum, driver of the #18 LiUNA! Chevrolet, Grant Enfinger, driver of the #9 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #7 Group 1001 Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2024 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

NASCAR is heading west for its next series of races. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host all three series this weekend, with the Truck Series racing on Friday, March 1. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 begins at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

This will be the seventh iteration of this race, with Kyle Busch the reigning winner. He has now won this event four of the six times it has run, and it’s no surprise that he has the best odds to win this year at DraftKings Sportsbook. Busch is installed at +100 and is followed by Christopher Bell (+600), Corey Heim (+700), Zane Smith (+1000) and Ty Majeski (+1000).

The race is 134 total laps with 30 in each of the first two stages and 74 in the final stage. Busch won last year’s race in 1:41:57, but Chandler Smith won in 2022 in 2:09:22, and John Hunter Nemechek won with a time of 2:05:27 in 2021.

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 1
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck # Time
1 Layne Riggs 38
2 Zane Smith 91
3 Thad Moffitt 46
4 Christopher Bell 1
5 Conner Jones 66
6 Matt Mills 42
7 Ben Rhodes 99
8 Bayley Currey 41
9 Christian Eckes 19
10 Mason Massey 2
11 Connor Mosack 45
12 Keith McGee 22
13 Stewart Friesen 52
14 Ty Dillon 25
15 Spencer Boyd 76
16 Jake Garcia 13
17 Chase Purdy 77
18 Grant Enfinger 9
19 Tanner Gray 15
20 Lawless Alan 33
21 Timmy Hill 56
22 Dean Thompson 5
23 Matt Crafton 88
24 Bret Holmes 32
25 Daniel Dye 43
26 Rajah Caruth 71
27 Taylor Gray 17
28 Nick Sanchez 2
29 Tyler Ankrum 18
30 Corey Heim 11
31 Kyle Busch 7
32 Ty Majeski 98

