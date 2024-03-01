2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Ja’Tavion Sanders measurements, drill times, more

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in late April, over 300 NFL prospects will gather in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine. There, they will have the chance to interview with team scouts and participate in on-field drills to boost their draft stock. The Combine runs through the final week of February and the first weekend of March.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is one of the top prospects at tight end in the 2024 Draft Class. Sanders spent three years with the Texas Longhorns, although he redshirted in 2021. In 2022, Sanders finished the year with 54 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. In 2023, he had 45 receptions for 682 yards and two touchdowns.

How, when to watch Ja’Tavion Sanders at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday, March 1

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Sanders is expected to be an early Day 2 selection. He is a strong asset in the passing game and can catch contested passes and break tackles using his size. Sanders was used all over the field at Texas and consistently created separation from defensive backs with good route-running. However, his in-line blocking was not a particular strong suit, although he has the speed and agility to improve in this area. While he is not Brock Bowers, Sanders has the potential to succeed within the right scheme at the next level.

POS measurements

Height: 6-4

Weight: 245

Hand size: 10 1/8’’

Arm length: 32 7/8’’

Wingspan: 78 1/4”

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: 4.69s

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD