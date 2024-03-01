2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Brock Bowers measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will run from February 26 through March 4 as 2024 NFL Draft prospects meet and interview with representatives from the 32 franchises ahead of the late April draft process. Prospects have the chance to participate in on-field drills to boost their draft profiles in front of scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis between Thursday and Sunday. Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers will have all eyes on him during the Scouting Combine as one of this year’s highly-anticipated draftees.

Bowers won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in college football in both 2022 and 2023. He was a member of the national championship-winning team in both 2021 and 2022. Bowers had 882 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021, 942 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, and 714 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He dealt with an ankle injury throughout 2023 that limited his production.

How, when to watch Brock Bowers at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday, March 1

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Brock Bowers has been one of the most anticipated members of his draft class since he led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship following the 2022 season. Bowers has been the star of a very strong Bulldogs team for the last three years, though he dealt with injury issues that limited his production in the 2023 season. He underwent surgery following a high ankle sprain.

The Georgia tight end is projected to be a first-round pick. He stands at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, and is undoubtedly the best TE in this draft class. Bowers has an elite combination of size and athleticism and is best known for his ability to gain yards after the catch, dominating smaller defenders in the open field. He is physically strong and has great ball skills, and his run-blocking skills are solid and reliable. His weaknesses are few, and he will quickly become an impactful receiver option.

POS measurements

Height: 6-3

Weight: 243

Hand size: 9.75

Arm length: 32.75

Wingspan: 78.25

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD

UPDATE - Bowers did not work out at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.