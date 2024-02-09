Here are spring training start dates for all 30 MLB teams

It’s official: After a long, cold winter, spring training is here. The Los Angeles Dodgers had their pitchers and catchers report to camp in Arizona on Friday morning, the first step of the marathon that is the 2024 MLB season. The other 29 teams around the league will follow suit over the next week, with exhibition games beginning by the end of the month — all leading up to Opening Day on Thursday, March 28.

Each team sets its own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps typically open within a few days of each other. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first, with position players following a few days later. Los Angeles decided to get a head start on things, and with good reason: The Dodgers will be taking part in the two-game Seoul Series against the Padres on March 20-21, accelerating those two teams’ timelines a bit. But what about the rest of the league? Report dates and workout schedules for your favorite team are below — as a reminder, Cactus League teams train in Arizona and Grapefruit League teams work out in Florida.

2024 Grapefruit League spring training reporting dates Team Pitchers and catchers first workout First full-squad workout Team Pitchers and catchers first workout First full-squad workout Braves Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Orioles Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Red Sox Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Tigers Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Astros Weds., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 20 Marlins Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Twins Weds., Feb. 14 Sun., Feb. 18 Marlins Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Yankees Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Phillies Weds., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Pirates Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Cardinals Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Rays Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Blue Jays Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Nationals Wed., Feb. 14 Tues., Feb. 20