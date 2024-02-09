NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 9

With six games on Friday’s NBA slate, there aren’t a ton of options when it comes to finding value plays for DFS managers to round out lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,900

The Bucks sharpshooter had a rough day against the Timberwolves, going 1-13 from the floor and 0-9 from three-point range. That Minnesota defense was much stingier than the Hornets side Beasley will face Friday. Charlotte is one of the worst defensive teams in the league and rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. Beasley should show some positive regression and have a solid night against the Hornets.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets, $4,700

Whitmore has been really good for DFS managers of late, stepping up for the Rockets off the bench. He had an off showing against the Pacers, registering just 11.8 DKFP in 21 minutes. Whitmore should have more success against the Raptors, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings. He’s had too good of a run recently to suddenly drop off. I like Whitmore to bounce back, especially with some extended rest.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans, $4,400

Jones isn’t going to put up 30+ points offensively, but he’s going to deliver a solid overall stat line due to his ability to rebound and play defense. He logged 25.3 DKFP in the Pelicans’ last game against the Clippers, snapping a three-game streak of sub-20 DKFP showings. He now gets to play a Lakers team on the second night of a back-to-back set that ranks 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. Roster Jones in tonight’s contests, especially at this price point.