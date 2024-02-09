Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

We’ve got a short six-game slate in the NBA Friday, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Despite the limited schedule, there’s still some strong player props for bettors to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Maxey over 7.5 assists vs. Hawks (+124)

This is the fourth meeting between the 76ers and Hawks, with Philadelphia holding a 2-1 edge in the season series. In those three games, Maxey has put up 24 total assists and gone over this particular line twice. While the guard may be more inclined to score with the absence of Joel Embiid, the Hawks rank 28th in opponent assists allowed per game. Maxey should be able to find enough open teammates as Atlanta hones in on him defensively to get over this line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 33.5 points vs. Hornets (-105)

The Greek Freak played just 27 minutes in a loss to the Timberwolves Thursday, Milwaukee’s third straight setback. The Bucks desperately need a win and that now falls on Antetokounmpo’s shoulders. With Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton still likely to be sidelined Friday, Antetokounmpo becomes the primary offensive force. He only scored 16 points last time against the Hornets, but that was largely due to the game being out of hand. I think he sends a big-time message on the second night of this back-to-back set to help the Bucks snap their losing streak.

Domantas Sabonis over 13.5 rebounds vs. Nuggets (+105)

The Kings big man was able to snag 15 rebounds in the last meeting against Denver, and is averaging 15.7 rebounds per game over his last seven contests. He registered just 12 boards in an embarrassing loss to the Pistons and will want to bounce back against the reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets might be a step slower on the second night of a back-to-back set and even though they are a tough matchup on the glass, I like Sabonis to go over on this prop Friday.

CJ McCollum under 3.5 3-pointers vs. Lakers (+124)

Even though the Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back set, they remain a solid defensive team at home. McCollum was limited to a 1-4 showing from behind the arc in the first meeting between these teams in Los Angeles. He went 6-11 from deep in the matchup in New Orleans. Friday’s game is in LA, which means the Lakers should show up defensively and limit the Pelicans from the perimeter. That should lead to McCollum, who has been on fire from deep lately, to go under this mark.