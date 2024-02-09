How Chiefs players did in fantasy football this season heading into Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. While the traditional fantasy football season ended weeks ago, playoff fantasy football leagues and contests have been in full swing. The Super Bowl either brings entirely new leagues or at least the chance to set a new lineup. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the Chiefs fared in half-point PPR fantasy football scoring during the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes came into the season as the consensus No. 1 overall QB option for fantasy football. He played in 16 games, only missing Week 18 when Kansas City was already locked into their playoff spot. Mahomes threw for 4,183 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and added 935 yards and seven more scores on 75 carries on the ground. All of this helped him to finish as the overall QB8 in fantasy football.

Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco played in 14 games in the regular season. He wasn’t fully able to capture his success from a season ago but he still finished with 935 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Pacheco added 244 yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions. He finished as the overall RB16.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CEH lost out on the starting role to Pacheco and only took over the backfield when Pacheco was sidelined with his injury. The backup running back played in 15 games this year and ran the ball 70 times for 223 yards with a touchdown. Edwards-Helaire added 188 yards and another score on 17 receptions. He finished as the overall RB59 in half-PPR scoring and would serve as a dart throw for your fantasy football lineup, where you likely would need a TD for him to be relevant.

Rashee Rice

The rookie Rice has answered the call for Kansas City as the offense was searching for someone to take a step forward as the team’s top wide receiver. He played in 16 games and brought in 79 of his 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. His touchdowns led the team, while his yardage and targets were second to only tight end Travis Kelce. Rice wrapped up the season as the overall WR27.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

MVS was expected to be the team’s deep threat, but he and Mahomes struggled to get on the same page during the year. Valdes-Scantling played in 16 games but was only targeted 42 times. He came down with 21 of those for 315 yards and a single score. As we have seen in the playoffs, however, Mahomes can hit MVS for a big gain out of nowhere giving up at least the chance at upside. He did finish as the overall WR104 in the regular season.

Kadarius Toney

Toney had a rough start to the season with several costly drops in the opening loss to the Detroit Lions. He didn’t ever really recover and also struggled with injuries. Toney played in 13 games and came down with 27 of his 38 targets for 169 yards and one score. He finished as the overall WR114 but doesn’t feel like he has the same upside that Valdes-Scantling would despite finishing in a similar place.

Skyy Moore

Moore caught the injury bug and would need to be activated off of injured reserve in order to play in the Super Bowl. He is expected to be with the extra week provided by the Pro Bowl Games. Moore played in 14 games during the regular season and had 244 yards with a score on 21 receptions. He finished as the WR108, in a similar place to MVS and Toney.

Justin Watson

Watson saw an uptick in targets with all of the injuries to the Chiefs’ wide receivers. He finished third in targets (53) and yards (460). Watson brought in 27 of those targets and found the endzone three times. He gets lost in the shuffle, and if the team is at full strength, he may not get many snaps, but he did finish as the WR74 in the regular season.

Travis Kelce

Kelce looked like he had taken a step back during the regular season, missing out on 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015. He’s looked way more like himself in the postseason, picking up 262 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions in three games. Kelce played in 15 games in the regular season and brought in 93 of his 121 targets for 984 yards (most on the team) and five touchdowns. He is a perennial top tight end in fantasy football and, even with what is considered a down year, finished as the overall TE3.

Noah Gray

Gray is often overshadowed as Kelce’s backup. Still, with injuries to other pass-catchers in the offense and defenses keying in on Kelce, he still found his way to the sixth-most targets on the team (41). Gray had 305 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular season games. This landed him as the overall TE35 in half-PPR scoring.

Chiefs D/ST

The Kansas City defense and special teams unit was one of the best in regards to offensive stats allowed. The Baltimore Ravens were considered the best defense in the league for stats, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they were the best D/ST in fantasy football. While Kansas City had the second-best defense this year, they had the 12th-best D/ST in fantasy football.

Harrison Butker

The good news for being in a high-scoring offense is that it means the kicker has a great chance of field goal opportunities. The problem with an offense that is too good is that the kicker may be relegated to more extra point attempts and may not get enough field goal attempts to be fantasy-relevant. Butker connected on 33 of his 35 field goal attempts and made all 38 of his extra point attempts to finish as the K7 in fantasy football.

