Best NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 if 49ers win

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. The top team from the NFC will look to win its first Super Bowl since 1994. While we don’t know what will happen in the big game, we can look at matchups and predict who may have a lineup-worthy performance for those playing DFS at DraftKings. Here are who we think are the best DFS options if the 49ers win Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 59 fantasy football

Best NFL DFS picks if the 49ers win

Christian McCaffrey, RB ($18,000 as Captain, $12,000 as Flex) — McCaffrey has the best chance to be productive for your lineup, but it is going to cost you a pretty penny to roster the star running back. He is featured in both the rushing and passing games of the offense. In San Francisco’s NFC Conference Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions, CMC had 20 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns and brought in four of his five targets for 42 yards.

Brock Purdy, QB ($15,000 as Captain, $10,000 as Flex) — It feels like in the Super Bowl, the quarterbacks usually find a way to step up on the big stage. Despite all the haters, Purdy continues to produce in the offense. He completed 20 of his 31 passes for 267 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Lions. Purdy has a tough matchup against Kansas City, but the fact that they are allowing the 10th-fewest DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks is actually one of the better matchups of the game.

Deebo Samuel, WR ($13,800 as Captain, $9,200 as flex) — As versatile as McCaffrey is out of the backfield, Samuel brings that to his game as a receiver. He can get big gains out of short passes and has been known to lineup in the backfield to try and throw off defenses. Samuel had 89 yards on eight targets in the NFCCG. Kansas City does allow the fourth-fewest DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers, but if the 49ers can win this game, Samuel is very likely to be a contributor.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.