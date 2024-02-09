Chiefs final injury report, what it means for Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in their fourth Super Bowl of the last five years as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. Kansas City is somehow considered the underdog in this game, and part of the equation could be their injury report. The Chiefs are dealing with more injuries than their opponents, and some high-impact names were added to the injury report to begin the week.

The 49ers are the two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. San Francisco has -120 moneyline odds, while Kansas City is installed as the +100 underdog. The point total is set at 47.5.

Chiefs final injury report

Out: LG Joe Thuney (pectoral), OL Prince Tega Wanogho (quad)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Jerick McKinnon (IR, groin)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: WR Rashee Rice (ankles), DT Chris Jones (quad), WR Skyy Moore (knee), RB Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)

How injuries may affect Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

It’s never easy to replace an All-Pro guard on your offensive line. Thuney was expected to miss the game, but the fact that it is official is concerning for the left side of the Kansas City line. San Francisco can send blitzes from all over the defense and could look to take advantage of Thuney missing and focus their point of attack on the left side.

McKinnon being questionable leaves the door open for his being activated on Saturday. He would add another receiving threat for Mahomes but shouldn’t eat much into the rushing work for Isiah Pacheco. Outside of Thuney being out, though, Kansas City definitely has a sign of relief as Rice, Jones, Pacheco and Sneed were able to come off the injury report ahead of Sunday.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.