Everything you need to know for Super Bowl squares contests

The 2023-24 NFL season comes to a close on Sunday evening with Super Bowl 58. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with kickoff set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

The close of the NFL season means the close of betting, fantasy sports, and various NFL contests. The Super Bowl brings an always fun one-off game called Super Bowl Squares. You can play squares games all season long, but the Super Bowl is when squares contests are most prominent.

Squares contests are simple. You print out a 10x10 grid of 100 squares and assign a number to each row and column, and start offering the chances to everyone at your party. It makes every touchdown, field goal, and even extra point attempt an exciting experience. And if there’s a safety, things get even more wild.

DraftKings is offering up a free version of Squares with $40,000 in prizes available. You pick a single square and hope for the best!

Here’s an easy way to play squares if you want to add some excitement to your Super Bowl party this year.

1. Create a betting grid

You need a 10-by-10 grid to provide the 100 squares that cover all possible numbers. If you don’t want to manually create a grid, you can print one out via sites like PrintYourBrackets.com.

2. Participants

The DraftKings contest will feature a whole host of people taking part. If you want to play for fun just amongst your friends, have people at your Super Bowl party pick their squares. They pick a random square and you have people pick them until the grid is full. Usually, people will pick multiple squares.

3. Assign numbers

The contest will involve assigning digits 0-9 to the top row and the far left column of the grid. You can draw them from a hat or use a random number generator. This creates the necessary intersection of two numbers for determining who wins.

4. Determining winners

There are a variety of ways to provide for winners, but the most common is based on the score at the end of each quarter. For example, if the Chiefs lead the 49ers 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Super Bowl square participant whose square intersects with “0” for the Chiefs and “7” for the 49ers would win for that quarter. You go through each of the four quarters, and potentially overtime to figure out winners.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.