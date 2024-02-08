Pick on the Total for San Diego State-Nevada on February 9

The San Diego State Aztecs is a part of a four-way tie for first place in the Mountain West Conference race at 7-3 and will look to separate from the pack on Friday when they play the Nevada Wolf Pack on the road.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (-1.5, 141.5)

This is a rematch of a game these two played in San Diego on January 17 with San Diego State picking up a 71-59 in a game in which both teams shot poorly, but played to their defense-first approaches.

The two teams combined to shoot 11-of-44 from 3-point range and Nevada was 7-of-17 at the free throw line while San Diego State was 22-of-34 at the free throw line the first time around.

While both teams should see their shooting numbers increase from the first meeting, these are two defenses that throughout the season have not allowed open looks from 3-point range.

Nevada entered Thursday 58th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 31.5% overall, which improves to 30.8% in home games against Division I teams, while San Diego State is allowing teams to make 30.5% of their 3’s, which ranks 31st in the country.

Neither team is looking to push the tempo either with Nevada entering Thursday 253rd in America in total possessions per game and San Diego State 207th with San Diego State slowing down their tempo in recent weeks.

The Aztecs have played at a rate of nearly 4.9 possessions per game slower the past six games than in their first 17 games and the scoreboard has reflected that withSan Diego State having held six of their last seven opponents, including this Nevada team, to 67 points or fewer.

Overall, Nevada 26th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis at home while San Diego State is 64th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis

With Nevada having allowed more than 72 points twice in their last 19 games, Friday’s showdown sets up to be another low scoring affair.

The Play: San Diego State vs. Nevada Under 141.5