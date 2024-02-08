Knicks, Celtics see title odds improve after 2024 NBA trade deadline

The 2024 NBA trade deadline has officially passed Thursday, meaning teams can no longer make deals to adjust their rosters. That won’t mean players can’t be on the move through the buyout market or in the G League system, but those moves won’t make a big impact when it comes to a team’s title chances. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the NBA title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Boston Celtics remain the favorites, although they have improved a bit since being priced at +300 earlier in the week. Boston is now +265 to win it all, adding some depth at the deadline in the form of Xavier Tillman and watching most of their East counterparts do nothing. The New York Knicks were not among those sitting by doing nothing.

The Knicks are the big winners of the trade deadline, adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in a package deal from the Detroit Pistons for very little going back to the Motor City. The Knicks have seen their title odds jump from +2800 to +2000.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks made some minor transactions, although Philly did get Buddy Hield to space the floor. The 76ers have seen no change in title odds since Joel Embiid’s status remains unchanged, while the Bucks went from +550 to +600. The Phoenix Suns made a nice move to get Royce O’Neale but they remain at +1200. The Oklahoma City Thunder remain at +2000 despite the acquisition of Gordon Hayward.

Two of the league’s glamor franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, stayed pat at the deadline. The Lakers have seen no shift in their title odds (+2800) largely because this is the same roster that went to the Western Conference Finals last year. The Warriors have seen their odds drop from +6000 to +7000, largely because this group did not make a deep playoff run a year ago and has looked worse across the board outside of Stephen Curry. Golden State’s inaction now is going to result in some tough conversations this summer.