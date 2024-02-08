Hawks will keep PG Dejounte Murray as NBA Trade Deadline passes

The Atlanta Hawks are keeping PG Dejounte Murray as the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline will pass at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This isn’t the end of the world for Atlanta, which isn’t going to contend this season anyway. Murray is signed long-term and the Hawks can go back to the drawing board on a deal this offseason if it makes sense. It should be easier to move Murray before the 2024 NBA Draft this summer.

At 22-29, the Hawks are in contention for the play-in tournament, but that’s about it. Getting into the first round wouldn’t really solve much and would mean the Hawks don’t get into the draft lottery for 2024. The Hawks have their own 2024 first-round pick as well as protected first-rounder via the Sacramento Kings as part of the Kevin Huerter deal. The Hawks can make a big play by dealing Murray before the 2024 draft and recoup plenty of assets, either to make another deal or start to rebuild around PG Trae Young and SF De’Andre Hunter.

Murray is under contract through 2028, with the final year of his deal being a player option. Murray’s cap hit is reasonable for now but increases with each season, capping out at around $31 million in the final year option. At 27 years old, Murray is still very much in his prime and should be coveted by a team looking to land a starting PG with All-Star upside on a pretty decent contract. For that reason, it was likely difficult to find an in-season trade partner for Murray.

The Hawks could also look to deal C Clint Capela after this season. He’d be going into 2024-25 on an expiring contract worth around $22 million on the cap. Capela is currently out due to a adductor strain. Onyeka Okongwu has emerged as a solid big and is under contract through 2027-28 on a team-friendly deal. If he takes another step forward and Hunter can get healthy, the Hawks can try and add a few more pieces and gain assets through the draft.