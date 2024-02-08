How much are tickets to Super Bowl 58 ahead of Sunday?

Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is drawing near and now would be a good time to check in on the secondary ticket market for Sunday’s big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to TicketIQ Blog, Super Bowl 58 has the second-highest secondary ticket price average since 2010, sitting just behind Super Bowl 49 in Glendale, AZ, back in 2015. So far, the most expensive day to purchase a ticket was on Championship Sunday when the Niners and Chiefs solidified their spots in the game. The best and cheapest day to purchase a ticket was last Saturday during the bye week.

Here’s a look at Super Bowl 58 ticket prices on the Thursday ahead of Super Sunday.

NFL on Location

You can purchase the Gameday Hospitality package that starts at $7,134 per person. It will include the following:

Official Super Bowl LVIII Ticket (Section 345, Row 13)

All Inclusive Food and Open Bar

All-Inclusive Tailgate Fare & Open Bar

Bucket List experiences

Fans of either team can also purchase the Kickoff Club package that starts at $7,139 per person. It will include the following:

Official Super Bowl LVIII Ticket (Section 345, Row 13)

Access to Official Team Party

Inside Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay

For 49ers: Special appearance by Charles Haley

For Chiefs: Special appearance by Marcus Allen

All-Inclusive Tailgate Fare & Open Bar

Live DJ

Interactive Games

NFL Ticket Exchange via Ticketmaster

Current Ticketmaster prices are starting at $6,902. That will get you into the upper deck of the San Francisco sideline (417). For an even $7,000, you’ll get into the upper deck of the Kansas City sideline (442). If you switch to “best seats”, prices go as high as $27,889 to sit in Section C134, Row 23 right at the 50-yard line behind the KC bench.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek tickets start at $5,879, sitting in Section 330, Row 12 in the upper deck corner of the corner of the Kansas City side. The most expensive ticket is currently $23,585 in Club 134, Row 23 right at the 50-yard line behind the KC bench.

StubHub

On StubHub, the cheapest tickets are $6,129, but they quickly jump to $6,692 and go up from there. Those would sit you in Section 325, Row 8. If you pivot to “best view”, you can currently pay as much as $51,030 for a ticket in Section C132, Row 15, which is right behind the Kansas City bench.