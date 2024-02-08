 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much are tickets to Super Bowl 58 ahead of Sunday?

We look at ticket pricing for Super Bowl LVIII ahead of Sunday.

By Nick Simon

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL Commissioner Press Conference Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is drawing near and now would be a good time to check in on the secondary ticket market for Sunday’s big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to TicketIQ Blog, Super Bowl 58 has the second-highest secondary ticket price average since 2010, sitting just behind Super Bowl 49 in Glendale, AZ, back in 2015. So far, the most expensive day to purchase a ticket was on Championship Sunday when the Niners and Chiefs solidified their spots in the game. The best and cheapest day to purchase a ticket was last Saturday during the bye week.

Here’s a look at Super Bowl 58 ticket prices on the Thursday ahead of Super Sunday.

NFL on Location

You can purchase the Gameday Hospitality package that starts at $7,134 per person. It will include the following:

  • Official Super Bowl LVIII Ticket (Section 345, Row 13)
  • All Inclusive Food and Open Bar
  • All-Inclusive Tailgate Fare & Open Bar
  • Bucket List experiences

Fans of either team can also purchase the Kickoff Club package that starts at $7,139 per person. It will include the following:

  • Official Super Bowl LVIII Ticket (Section 345, Row 13)
  • Access to Official Team Party
  • Inside Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay
  • For 49ers: Special appearance by Charles Haley
  • For Chiefs: Special appearance by Marcus Allen
  • All-Inclusive Tailgate Fare & Open Bar
  • Live DJ
  • Interactive Games

NFL Ticket Exchange via Ticketmaster

Current Ticketmaster prices are starting at $6,902. That will get you into the upper deck of the San Francisco sideline (417). For an even $7,000, you’ll get into the upper deck of the Kansas City sideline (442). If you switch to “best seats”, prices go as high as $27,889 to sit in Section C134, Row 23 right at the 50-yard line behind the KC bench.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek tickets start at $5,879, sitting in Section 330, Row 12 in the upper deck corner of the corner of the Kansas City side. The most expensive ticket is currently $23,585 in Club 134, Row 23 right at the 50-yard line behind the KC bench.

StubHub

On StubHub, the cheapest tickets are $6,129, but they quickly jump to $6,692 and go up from there. Those would sit you in Section 325, Row 8. If you pivot to “best view”, you can currently pay as much as $51,030 for a ticket in Section C132, Row 15, which is right behind the Kansas City bench.

More From DraftKings Network