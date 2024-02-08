College basketball picks for February 8: Heading down the board to find betting value

It’s a good night for college hoops, with 63 games on the board. But we’re going way deep into the mid-major board to make our best picks for this evening. Because sometimes the better numbers are easier to find as we start deep-diving where the money might be a bit easier to come across.

All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Samford ML (+102) vs. UNC-Greensboro

The top two teams in the SoCon will duke it out tonight with Samford hitting the road to face UNC-Greensboro. Achor Achor and the Bulldogs have been on a tear throughout conference play and already defeated this Spartans team in a 79-70 victory back on January 11.

They have been super efficient from the field this season and are the fourth-best three-point shooting team in the country at 40.5%. Sometimes good shooting doesn’t carry on the road, but Samford has gotten comfortable in this environments with a 6-3 record away from Birmingham. As a slight road underdog, we’ll take them on the moneyline for tonight.

UCSD Pick ‘Em at Hawai’i

The Tritons are still ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to dumb NCAA rules, but that hasn’t stopped them from being one of the best teams in the country in the only stat that matters; they are 20th in the nation against the spread at 14-7.

Despite falling at Long Beach State their last time out, and the long trip to the islands, Torrey Pines High’s own Bryce Pope has been the rock around which the transitioning Big West program has been built. And he’s a big reason why UCSD only turns it over on 14.2% of possessions.

The Bows simply can’t shoot, as their 4-18 from downtown against UC Irvine in their last outing is pretty standard against better Big West opponents. But their bigger issues is anyone can drive the ball to the rim against them, and it’s why they’re the opposite of their opponent at 7-14 ATS.

No team in America gives up less 3’s as a percentage of total field goals conceded. And they won’t be able to get the stops against a team that’s just one game back in the conference standings, and one that has nothing to play for but the league championship.