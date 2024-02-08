Super Bowl hotel rooms in Las Vegas are getting cheaper every minute

Holding the Super Bowl in Sin City meant many positives for both the NFL and fans of the game. No city in America can handle a mass influx of humans as easily as Las Vegas (at least until the departure lines at Harry Reid Airport on Monday... sign up for Clear here if you don’t have it already). And the usual issues such as traffic and parking are a bit alleviated when most of the crowd can simply walk to the stadium from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Ticket brokers took chances on that level of easy to make this one of the most expensive Super Bowls in recent history, though the prices have started to stabilize. And the corporate conglomerates priced the accommodations at near-record levels as well.

But as happens so often in Las Vegas with major events (see F1 last November), the longer you wait, the more you’ll save. And that’s the case for Super Bowl LVIII as well.

Right now on Priceline you can stay on both Saturday and Sunday night at the 4-star MGM Grand for just $165 per evening. The Grand was once the largest hotel in the world, and is now a pleasant one-mile stroll to Allegiant Stadium for the game as well. It’s even less walking if you take the monorail from the Excalibur across the street down to Mandalay Bay.

And you’ll save another 5-10% off that bargain rate if you head to TopCashback and click thru before you head to Priceline. While that doesn’t include the $45 per night resort fee, it’s still a crazy bargain to walk to a Super Bowl at the last minute. And feel free to hit the lazy river on Monday morning before heading to the airport just four minutes away.

There are plenty of other deals out there as well through various travel outlets, and if you’re a frequent Vegas visitor check your email for offers from your favorite gaming establishment that might encourage your attendance with some offers you might not expect for what was predicted as one of the busiest weekends in the history of the desert oasis.

Even if you don’t have a game ticket, if you want to experience all the pomp around a Super Bowl, there might not be a better year to do it. Temperatures for the weekend will be cool but comfortable, and with plenty of sunshine as well.