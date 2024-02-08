Pick on the Total for Kennesaw State-Austin Peay on February 8

The Kennesaw State Owls and Austin Peay Governors are both 4-5 in Atlantic Sun play entering Thursday’s showdown with each other in Tennessee with both teams looking start a surge up the conference standings.

Kennesaw State Owls (-2, 155) vs. Austin Peay Governors

The two teams tempos could not be much different with Kennesaw State leading the country in total possessions per game while Austin Peay is 331st in this category and while Austin Peay is just 272nd in points allowed on a per possession basis, present a matchup that can slow down the Owls.

Out of the 362 Division I teams in percentage of field goal attempts that come from 3-point range, Kennesaw State ranks 39th with 43.6% of their shots coming from beyond the 3-point arc, but face an Austin Peay defense that is allowing opponents to shoot just 30.1% from 3-point range at home this season, which ranks 77th nationally.

The Governors are unlikely to get a lot going from the perimeter on offense as well with the team 169th in 3-point shooting percentage and coach Corey Gipson changing his approach from when he coached largely the same core of featured scorers that he had at Northwestern State last season.

Demarcus Sharp was Northwestern State’s leader in points per game last season and is Austin Peay’s scoring leader this season, but after leading all qualifying Division I players in 3-point shooting percentage last season, is shooting only 6.7% from distance this season.

Both teams also have been two of the worst in the country at making free throws this season with Kennesaw State 309th in free throw shooting percentage at 67.7% while Austin Peay owns the fourth-worst home free throw shooting percentage in the country at 60%.

This aids a pair of defenses that surrender a lot of points via free throws as 20.3% of points surrendered by Austin Peay are from free throws, which ranks 111th in terms of highest percentage in the country while 24.9% of the points Kennesaw State allows away from home come from made free throws, which is 31st in highest percentage in America.

In regulation play, which excludes overtime, Austin Peay has allowed 72 points or fewer in 20 of their 24 games this season while averaging themselves just 66.2 points per game in regulation against Division I teams this season.

With Austin Peay’s ability to bring games to a screeching halt and both teams having massive issues at the free throw line, Thursday’s game will be much lower scoring than what we’ve seen throughout the season from Kennesaw State.

The Play: Kennesaw State vs. Austin Peay Under 155