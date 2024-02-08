49ers Wednesday injury report and what it means for Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. They last played in Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs but came up short, losing 31-20, and now have a shot at revenge. San Francisco will want to be at its best if they hope to keep the Chiefs from winning their third Super Bowl in the last five years.

Let’s take a look at San Francisco’s injury report from Wednesday as they prepare for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

49ers Wednesday injury report

Did not practice

T Trent Williams (rest)

Limited practice

DT Arik Armstead (knee, foot)

LB Oren Burks (shoulder)

TE George Kittle (toe)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Notable players practicing in full

DT Kalia Davis (ankle)

How the team’s injuries may affect 49ers in the Super Bowl

Seeing Williams’ name pop up on the report was concerning, but luckily the veteran lineman was just getting some extra rest. Armstead and Kittle are the notable names on the injury report, with both logging limited practices. This could be just to get the veterans some extra rest, similar to Williams, but their status is worth noting for the rest of the week.

Armstead could play a big role in this game with Kansas City’s offensive line likely being down All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. He will not only have to help slow down the Chiefs’ run game but needs to get added pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It felt like Kittle took a backseat in the 49ers’ offense this season, but he still had over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He could be a difference-maker for the passing attack and will look to overwhelm the Kansas City secondary with Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk.