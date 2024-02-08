Chiefs Wednesday injury report and what it means for Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. They won last year’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles and this year will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City is already in Las Vegas preparing for the big game on Sunday, February 11. Let’s take a look at the Chiefs’ injury report from Wednesday as they get ready for Super Bowl 58.

Chiefs Wednesday injury report

Did not practice

LG Joe Thuney (pec)

Limited practice

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin)

Notable players practicing in full

DT Chris Jones (quad), WR Skyy Moore (knee), RB Isiah Pacheco (toe, ankle), WR Rashee Rice (ankle), CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)

How the team’s injuries may affect Chiefs in the Super Bowl

The biggest pieces of news for Kansas City’s injury report yesterday were that Thuney is considered a longshot to play by head coach Andy Reid, and Moore was activated from injured reserve. If Thuney can’t suit up, backup guard/center Nick Allegretti would see the increase in snaps against a tough defensive front for San Francisco. Since Moore has been activated from IR, he is eligible to play in the Super Bowl if the Chiefs choose to play him. He does join a rather crowded group of mid wide receivers alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman Jr.

McKinnon has been on IR since Week 15 after suffering his groin injury against the New England Patriots. Kansas City opened his 21-day practice window last week, and if he can log some full participation this week in practice, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McKinnon suit up for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs would still have to officially activate the running back and make a corresponding move, but there is a good chance that will happen.

Jones was included on the injury report last week, so he is likely just included as a holdover. There isn’t much cause for concern that he won’t be able to play in the Super Bowl. Rice and Pacheco were a little banged up in the AFCCG against the Ravens, but that didn’t hold them back from helping Kansas City win. Unless they suffer a setback, all of the full practice participants on Wednesday are expected to play Sunday.