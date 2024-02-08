Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Top Rank and ESPN bring boxing fans a Thursday night card featuring WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez defending his title against Jamaine Ortiz. The bout takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena from Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Coverage of the co-main and main event starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. Rising lightweight Keyshawn Davis takes on former two-weight champion Jose Pedraza in the second to last fight of the evening.

Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) looks to extend his win streak to four, demonstrating his lethal counter punch ability in a decisive UD win over Taylor in his last bout. “The Takeover” proved the fighter who won over Richard Commey and Vasiliy Lomachenko back-to-back is still present. He now looks to successfully defend his WBO title in an early 2024 tuneup.

Ortiz (17-1, 8 KOs) comes into this fight with an upset on his mind. In his last bout he defeated Antonio Moran by unanimous decision. The seven-year professional has notched the USBA and NABF lightweight belts. Outside of a matchup with Vasiliy Lomachenko back in October 2022, this will be the biggest test of his career.

Lopez comes into the bout as the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -700 favorite while Ortiz is a +550 underdog.

