Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz betting odds: WBO light welterweight title fight odds for Thursday night

The WBO light welterweight title is on the line as two-weight world champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) is set to defend his belt against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds and will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Lopez comes into this bout after an upset win over Josh Taylor last June, dispatching the former undisputed super lightweight champion by unanimous decision. Lopez has a knack to deliver on the big stage. In October 2020 he outclassed then unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to capture both the WBA and WBO lightweight titles. With just one blemish on his record, the 26-year-old has won his last three bouts at 140 lbs.

Ortiz enters with over 7 years of professional experience, with his most notable win being an unanimous decision victory over Jamal Herring in May 2022. In his last bout he walked away with a win by decision as well, out punching Antonio Moran. This is undoubtedly his biggest fight since he took on Lomachenko and lost back in October 2022.

Before the bout gets underway, let’s take a look at the odds to win, total rounds o/u, fight outcome, and whether it’s favored to go the distance. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Odds to win

Lopez: -700

Ortiz: +450

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -230

Under 10.5: +165

To go the distance

Yes: -185

No: +140

Fight outcome

Lopez by Decision or Technical Decision: -120

Lopez by KO/TKO/DQ: +170

Draw: +1800

Ortiz by Decision or Technical Decision: +750

Ortiz by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200