Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight time, live stream, more for WBO light welterweight title bout

Top Rank and ESPN bring boxing fans a special card this Thursday, February 8 as WBO light welterweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) defends his belt against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1, 9 KOs). The nine-fight card gets going at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz

The co-main and main event coverage starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. Ring walks for Lopez-Ortiz are expected around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, with a monthly subscription for $10.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $14.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Lopez is a two-weight world champion, with his latest win coming against Josh Taylor in June 2023. His unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020 granted him unified lightweight status as WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion. Now, he seeks a third straight title defense of his WBO light welterweight title.

Ortiz is a former USBA and NABF lightweight titleholder fighting out of Worcester, Massachusetts. His biggest win came in May 2022, a unanimous decision victory over Jamal Herring. Ortiz also fought Lomachenko but was defeated by a unanimous decision in October 2022.

Fight odds

In the main event, Lopez is favored to win with -700 odds, while Ortiz enters with +400 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Lopez by decision (-125), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz