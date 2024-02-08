Full undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz WBO light welterweight title fight

Reigning WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) returns to the ring against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1, 9 KOs) this Thursday, February 8. The bout will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Top Rank promotions will showcase its second major card of the year, with co-main and main event coverage starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Lopez, 26, enters after a dominating unanimous decision win over former undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor last June. With wins over Richard Commey, Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Sandor Martin, his lone loss was a controversial split decision result to George Kambosos Jr. The Brooklyn native looks to successfully defend his WBO belt for a third time.

Ortiz, 27, looks to pull off the upset coming into this bout following a unanimous decision win over Antonio Moran last September. Fighting out of Massachusetts, his signature victory came in May 2022 over Jamal Herring. That win secured both the USBA and NABF lightweight titles.

Before Lopez and Ortiz clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy contenders across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, rising star Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) will take on former two-weight world champ Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs). Davis enters this bout as a -800 favorite, while Pedraza is listed as a +550 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Lopez is favored to win with -700 odds, while Ortiz enters with +400 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Lopez by decision (-125).

